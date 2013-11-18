FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corp to acquire second portion of Los Angeles logistics assets for $650 mln
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corp to acquire second portion of Los Angeles logistics assets for $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP : * Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corporation to acquire second

portion of Los Angeles logistics assets * Total consideration for deal of $650 million * Says acquisition of these strategically important assets will be immediately

accretive * Partnership expects deal will contribute estimated EBITDA of $60 million to

$65 million in its first full year of operation * Deal price of $650 million will include cash of $585 million and an equity

consideration valued at approximately $65 million * Expects that Los Angeles logistics assets will contribute about annual EBITDA

of $65 million to $75 million after first year of operation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
