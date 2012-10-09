Tessenderlo says to sell pharmaceutical ingredients business

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo said on Tuesday that it planned to sell its pharmaceutical ingredients business to private industrial holding International Chemical Investors Group.

Tessenderlo said the sale of the plants in France and Italy employing 360 people was in line with its strategy of focusing on specialty products and services in food, agriculture, water management and producing value from biowaste.

The company did not provide financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)