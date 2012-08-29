FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tessenderlo sells European PVC profiles business
August 29, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tessenderlo sells European PVC profiles business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sells European PVC profiles to Open Gate

* Q2 REBIT 33.3 mln euros vs 30.1 mln expected (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo said on Wednesday it would sell its European PVC profiles business Profialis to a private investment company in order to exit a struggling construction market.

Tessenderlo said the divestment was part of its strategy to focus on specialty chemicals in the food, agriculture, water management sector as well as the recycling of organic waste.

Revenues at Tessenderlo’s plastic pipes and profiles business, of which the unit being sold to Los Angeles-headquartered OpenGate Capital is a part, fell by 10 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Tessenderlo said Profialis had two production facilities in France and Belgium as well as distribution centres in Hungary and Poland. It did not disclose the sale price.

Overall, recurring operating profit for the whole group came in at 33.3 million euros ($41.85 million)in the second quarter, above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Tessenderlo said it remained cautious for the rest of 2012 and expected that demand for its products should be slightly below year-ago levels in the second half.

The group’s Kerley unit, which makes chemicals for agriculture, mining and water treatment applications, reported a 32 percent increase in sales, the group’s strongest performance.

The Gelatin and Akiolis business, which makes gelatins for the food and pharmaceutical industries and produces biofuel from organic waste, also performed well, posting a 8.3 percent increase in revenues.

Revenues fell at Tessenderlo’s inorganics business, mainly caused by lower volumes of fertilisers used in dry and arid areas.

Tessenderlo also said it had sold its organic chlorine activities in China in August. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

