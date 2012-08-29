FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tessenderlo Q2 earnings above expectations
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Tessenderlo Q2 earnings above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected operating profits for the second quarter of 2012, and said it would sell its continental European PVC profiles business.

Recurring earnings before interest and tax in the second quarter came in at 33.3 million euros, above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group’s Kerley unit, which makes chemicals for agriculture, mining and water treatment applications, reported a 32 percent increase in sales, the group’s strongest performance.

Revenues at Tessenderlo’s plastic pipes and profiles business fell by 10 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.