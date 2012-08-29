FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analyst 2012 consensus "on the high side" - Tessenderlo CEO
August 29, 2012

Analyst 2012 consensus "on the high side" - Tessenderlo CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The analyst consensus for Tessenderlo’s 2012 earnings may be “slightly on the high side”, the group’s chief executive told a conference call following its second-quarter results on Wednesday.

“The consensus, the way I see it, is probably, but I‘m really saying slightly, a bit on the high side,” said Chief Executive Frank Coenen when asked whether he was still comfortable with a consensus seeing a core profit decline of 7 to 10 percent in 2012.

The group’s recurring operating profit for the second quarter was 33.3 million euros ($41.85 million), above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Ben Deighton

