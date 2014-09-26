BRIEF-Tessenderlo, Tetra Chemicals sign pact for calcium chloride plant

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tessenderlo Chemie Nv :

* Tessenderlo Group and Tetra Chemicals join forces in the Calcium Chloride market

* Co and Tetra Chemicals Europe AB signed long term agreement to produce and market calcium chloride

* Tessenderlo Group will build new calcium chloride production plant in Ham, Belgium and Tetra Chemicals will market product

* New production plant, which will be fully owned by Tessenderlo Group, is scheduled to be operational in q3 of 2015