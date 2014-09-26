FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tessenderlo, Tetra Chemicals sign pact for calcium chloride plant
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tessenderlo, Tetra Chemicals sign pact for calcium chloride plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tessenderlo Chemie Nv :

* Tessenderlo Group and Tetra Chemicals join forces in the Calcium Chloride market

* Co and Tetra Chemicals Europe AB signed long term agreement to produce and market calcium chloride

* Tessenderlo Group will build new calcium chloride production plant in Ham, Belgium and Tetra Chemicals will market product

* New production plant, which will be fully owned by Tessenderlo Group, is scheduled to be operational in q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TESB.BR TTI.N]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.