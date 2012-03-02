FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tessera forecasts 1st-qtr sales below estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tessera forecasts 1st-qtr sales below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q1 rev $46.5 mln-$47.5 mln vs est $59 mln

* To buy Flextronics’ camera module business for $23 mln

March 2 (Reuters) - Tessera Technologies forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimate, and the chip technology developer said it would buy a part of Flextronics International’s camera module business.

The company sees first-quarter revenue between $46.5 million and $47.5 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $59 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tessera’s unit, DigitalOptics Corp, will pay $23 million in cash for some assets of Flextronics’ unit Vista Point Technologies, including intellectual property and its China-based manufacturing operations.

Shares of Tessera closed at $16.73, while Flextronics closed at $7.17 Thursday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.