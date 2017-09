Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tessi SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 Group consolidated net profit of 9.9 million euros versus 11.7 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue of 121.3 million euros versus 121.0 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 net margin 8.2 pct versus 9.7 pct in H1 2013

* For FY Tessi aims at preserving its margins

