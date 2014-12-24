FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Testa SA proposes extraordinary dividend of 4.57 euros per share
December 24, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Testa SA proposes extraordinary dividend of 4.57 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :

* Said on Tuesday it will propose at the extraordinary shareholders meeting on Feb. 3, 2015 a capital reduction of 669.8 million euros ($815.62 million)

* To propose a decrease of nominal value of shares by 5.80 euros, that is from 6.00 euros to 0.20 euro per share

* To use obtained funds to payout an extraordinary dividend of 527.7 million euros ($642.58 million), 4.57 euros gross per share

Source text: bit.ly/1zSYHUL

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8212 euros Gdynia Newsroom

