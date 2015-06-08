FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Sacyr to sell Testa to Merlin Properties for $2 bln
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 8, 2015 / 11:49 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Sacyr to sell Testa to Merlin Properties for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of sale)

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr SA said on Monday it had agreed to sell property management company Testa to Merlin Properties for 1.79 billion euros ($2 billion).

In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the builder said the deal would significantly improve its financial position.

Under the deal, Testa will reduce its capital and pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders and will later carry out a capital increase in which Merlin will subscribe 25 percent.

That will give indebted Sacyr, which owns about 99.2 percent of Testa, an initial 238 million euros, followed by another 1.6 billion euros when it sells its stake in Testa to Merlin.

Sacyr had been studying the possible sale of shares in the unit for more than a year, in order to increase its free float of readily tradable shares and raise cash.

The move is part of a wider drive at Sacyr to complete a painful restructuring and debt-reduction strategy prompted by the bursting of a real estate bubble in 2008 and the subsequent economic crisis.

On Monday, Testa shares closed down 4.47 percent at 18.15 euros, valuing the company at 2.13 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8865 euros Reporting by Sarah Morris and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Ken Wills and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.