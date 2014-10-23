FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings Limited

* Enters into definitive agreements to acquire Equitix Holdings Limited from Cabot Square Capital llp for enterprise value of 159.5 million pounds

* There are also certain post-closing increases to purchase price of up to a maximum of 15 million pounds, payable in early 2017

* Acquisition is expected to be financed with debt and equity

* Says it has agreed to acquire 85 pct of company on closing date with a broad Equitix management group owning balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.