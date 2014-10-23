BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings Limited

* Enters into definitive agreements to acquire Equitix Holdings Limited from Cabot Square Capital llp for enterprise value of 159.5 million pounds

* There are also certain post-closing increases to purchase price of up to a maximum of 15 million pounds, payable in early 2017

* Acquisition is expected to be financed with debt and equity

* Says it has agreed to acquire 85 pct of company on closing date with a broad Equitix management group owning balance