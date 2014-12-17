Tetraphase's antibiotic succeeds in late-stage trial

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc said its antibiotic drug to treat complicated intra-abdominal infections was as effective as Merck & co Inc’s ertapenem in a late-stage study.

The drug, eravacycline, treats infections caused by gram-negative bacteria, a type of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, often called superbugs.

Tetraphase shares were up 14.5 percent at $38 in after-hours trading. They closed up 10.6 percent in regular trade on Wednesday, after touching a record high of $33.22 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)