February 28, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies posts 4th-qtr loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oil and gas services company Tetra Technologies Inc posted a quarterly loss as it took a $44.7 million charge at its Maritech segment.

The company’s October-December net loss was $25.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $62.9 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell by 13 percent to $186.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $183.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded after-tax charges of about 39 cents a share in the quarter.

Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $10.07 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

