9th Circuit revives doctors' testimony in lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals

A federal appeals court has revived a California couple's lawsuit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA of negligently failing to warn about the cancer risks of a drug that they say led to their son's death from lymphoma at the age of 21.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in excluding expert reports from two physicians on links between the drug, mercaptopurine, or 6MP and lymphoma.

