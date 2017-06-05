FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
9th Circuit revives doctors' testimony in lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals
June 5, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

9th Circuit revives doctors' testimony in lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a California couple's lawsuit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA of negligently failing to warn about the cancer risks of a drug that they say led to their son's death from lymphoma at the age of 21.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in excluding expert reports from two physicians on links between the drug, mercaptopurine, or 6MP and lymphoma.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2saDY3T

