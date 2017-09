March 18 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court upholds finding that barr laboratories

did not infringe two alcon research patents, but reverses finding that

alcon’s claims were invalid -- court ruling * Federal circuit court of appeals rules in case concerning alcon patents that

relate to glaucoma and ocular hypertension drug travatan z * Federal circuit denies barr’s request that it also find no infringement of

two other alcon patents