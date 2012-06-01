FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva chairman buys 1 mln shares of drugmaker
June 1, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Teva chairman buys 1 mln shares of drugmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - The chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has purchased 1 million U.S.-listed shares of the world’s largest generic drugmaker, the company said on Friday.

Board Chairman Phillip Frost bought the shares on Wednesday, the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously, the U.S.-listed shares of the Israeli company traded on Nasdaq.

Frost bought shares at prices ranging from $37.82 to $39.57, according to the company. The shares were up 0.5 percent at $39.38 on Friday, moving into positive territory after Teva announced Frost’s purchase.

“This investment is simply a reflection of the strength of my conviction regarding Teva’s bright future,” Frost said in a company-released statement.

Teva, which has a market value of about $38 billion, recently installed Jeremy Levin, a former executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as its new chief executive.

