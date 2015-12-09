FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
December 9, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA advisors recommend approval of Teva asthma drug in adults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Wednesday that the agency approve Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s <TEVA.TA) experimental drug reslizumab for severe asthma in patients aged 18 and older.

The panel voted unanimously that the drug should not be approved for children aged 12 to 17.

The FDA is not required to follow the advice of its expert advisory panels, but typically does so.

Reslizumab is an antibody drug designed to be given intravenously once every four weeks.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

