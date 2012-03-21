FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drugmaker Teva to move listing to NYSE from Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

Drugmaker Teva to move listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday it plans to move its U.S.-listed shares to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq.

The Israel-based company expects its American Depositary Shares to begin trading on the NYSE on May 30 under its current stock symbol, “TEVA”. Teva shares also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Teva Chairman Phillip Frost said in a statement that the NYSE would “provide a state-of-the-art trading platform, as well as greater market reach.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.