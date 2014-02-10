Teva says U.S. probes marketing of Copaxone, Azilect

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the marketing and promotion of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and Parkinson’s Disease treatment Azilect.

Copaxone is one of the Israeli drug company’s top branded drugs, accounting for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit. In 2013, Copaxone sales were $4.3 billion and Azilect sales were $493 million.

Teva is the world’s largest maker of generic drugs but also manufactures some branded drugs as well.

According to the regulatory filing, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York on Jan. 8 asked Teva for documents dating back to Jan. 1, 2006.

Teva said that the investigation focuses on possible civil violations of the federal False Claims Act and that it is in the process of complying with the subpoena and gathering the requested documents.

Teva spokeswoman Denise Bradley declined to provide further information.

Teva shares were down 0.9 percent at $44.12 on Monday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.