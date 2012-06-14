FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva MS drug Copaxone successful in new dose trial
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Teva MS drug Copaxone successful in new dose trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Thursday that a clinical trial of its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone showed that when given at a higher dosage, but fewer times per week, it significantly reduced relapse rates compared with a placebo.

The results mean patients may be able to take higher doses of Copaxone less frequently than the daily regimen currently recommended while still maintaining efficacy.

The 1,400 patient trial demonstrated that the drug, when given by injection at a dose of 40 milligrams, reduced the annualized relapse rate in patients with the disease by 34.4 percent compared with placebo, meeting its main goal.

Patients are currently given 20 mg of Copaxone once a day by injection. The new dosage would enable patients to reduce the number of injections they must take to three per week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.