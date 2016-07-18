UPDATE 2-Teva ratchets in pricing on new benchmark bond

(Changes throughout)

By Will Caiger-Smith and Hillary Flynn

NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical looked likely to price its new six-part benchmark bond on Monday with negative concessions after generating a US$70bn book within hours of the announcement.

That allowed leads to tighten initial price thoughts 25bp-35bp at guidance, as investors piled into one of the most highly anticipated trades in recent weeks.

The Israel-based company's offering, to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Allergan Generics, was expected to price later in the day - and the order book was expected to keep growing.

"It is a seller's market out there for sure," Matt Brill, portfolio manager at Invesco, told IFR.

With most corporates still in earnings blackout periods, there was just US$18.8bn in supply from US high-grade issuers last week, meaning investors have money to put to work.

"It feels like there isn't enough paper, and investors have been looking forward to a deal this size," Brill said.

As comps, leads are largely looking at Teva's outstanding curve, where the 2.25% 2020s, 3.65% 2021s, 2.95% 2022s were trading at G-spreads of 114bp, 130bp and 125bp, respectively.

Another pricing benchmark is pharma group Mylan's recent US$6.5bn bond to finance its acquisition of Sweden's Meda. That deal's 3.95% 2026s were trading earlier at a G-spread of 206bp.

At IPTs, bankers had been calculating a roughly 15bp-20bp new issue concession to fair value of G+170bp on a 10-year after accounting for about 40bp differential for Teva's 5s/10s curve.

But leads were quick to squeeze pricing on the 10-year from IPTs of T+190bp area to 165bp area, arguably leaving investors with a negative concession in that part of the curve.

It was a similar story across the other tranches.

Guidance was ratcheted in to T+80bp from T+115bp area on the two-year, to T+90bp from T+125bp area on the three, to T+115bp area from T+150bp area on the five, to T+150 area from T+175bp on the seven-year and to T+190bp area from T+220bp area on the 30-year. Area is plus or minus 5bp.

Teva is looking to raise some US$20bn-US$25bn in all in the US dollar and European markets this week, and is holding investor meetings in Europe on Monday and Tuesday.

Active bookrunners on the dollar trade are Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho Securities. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC are passive leads on the trade.

Pricing is expected later on Monday. Ratings are Baa2/BBB. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith and Hillary Flynn; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc Carnegie)