a year ago
URGENT-Teva to sell up to seven-tranche US dollar bond Monday
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
July 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

URGENT-Teva to sell up to seven-tranche US dollar bond Monday

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical is selling an up to seven-tranche US dollar bond Monday to help finance its acquisition of Allergan Generics, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR.

Active bookrunners are Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho Securities. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko are passive leads on the trade.

The bond sale includes fixed and floating rate notes and includes maturities of between two and thirty years. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
