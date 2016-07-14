Teva Pharm to raise $20-$25 bln in bond sale next week -report

TEL AVIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will raise between $20 billion and $25 billion next week to finance its $40 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc’s generics business, the Globes financial news website reported on Thursday.

The bond offering is aimed at foreign investors, Globes said.

A spokesman for Teva declined to comment immediately on the report.

Teva in October said it would sell $22 billion of bonds, mostly dollars but also euro and pounds, in a number of markets to help fund the deal.

Teva on Wednesday said it would hold investor calls in the United States and meetings in Europe ahead of a potential multi-currency bond sale, Thomson Reuters’ IFR Markets reported, citing a lead bank on the deal.

The Israel-based company is expected to issue senior unsecured debt in U.S. dollars, euros and/or Swiss francs, IFR said.

Teva Chief Executive Officer Erez Vigodman said on Wednesday he expected the acquisition to close soon.

“We expect the closing of the ... generics deal at any time now,” Vigodman said during a conference call with analysts to discuss the drugmaker’s 2016-19 financial outlook.

The deal was first announced last July and had been expected to wrap up last month, but it has taken longer as the companies have arranged sales of more drugs than anticipated to satisfy antitrust regulators. (Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)