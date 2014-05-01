BRIEF-Teva CEO says company must regain focus on generics business

May 1 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ new chief executive, Erez Vigodman, says:
* Company must regain focus on generics business
* Will be considering “inorganic opportunities” in biosimilars sector
* Company will start expanding in emerging markets
* Aware of M&A opportunities including potential larger transactions
* Any company launching generic Copaxone “at-risk” faces exposure in the billions of dollars
* FDA should require clinical trials of companies seeking to launch generic Copaxone (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)