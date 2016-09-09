FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Teva says hoping to launch EpiPen-like device by 2018 in U.S.
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Teva says hoping to launch EpiPen-like device by 2018 in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it hopes to win U.S. approval by late 2017 or early 2018 for its version of Mylan NV's EpiPen device to treat severe allergic reactions, a move that could challenge the branded product's overwhelming dominance.

The Israeli drugmaker, in a webcast overview of its generics medicines business, said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about potentially re-submitting Teva's U.S. marketing application for the device. The FDA in February declined to approve the product, citing dosage problems.

Sigurdur Olafsson, Teva's head of global generic medicines, said the company had been attempting to secure a meeting with FDA officials after its product was rejected, and that agency officials reached out to the company in recent weeks.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.