Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s generic version of AstraZeneca Plc’s Nexium to treat acid reflux, the agency’s first generic approval for the drug.

Nexium, known chemically as esomeprazole, is used to reduce acid in the stomach. (1.usa.gov/1LbUqSL) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)