U.S. FDA staff posts voting questions for Teva's opioid painkiller
June 3, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. FDA staff posts voting questions for Teva's opioid painkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff released voting questions on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s long-acting opioid painkiller for a panel of independent experts who will recommend to the agency whether to approve the drug.

An FDA spokesman on Friday afternoon said the agency staff was still working on the preliminary review of the treatment. The regulator typically issues a review along with the voting questions and other items. (1.usa.gov/1t6MUEj) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

