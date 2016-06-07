FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel backs Teva's abuse-resistant opioid painkiller
June 7, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

FDA panel backs Teva's abuse-resistant opioid painkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. advisory panel recommended approval of Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd's long-acting opioid painkiller, saying data showed it reduces pain and has some abuse-resistant properties.

The drug is designed for use every 12 hours for the management of pain severe enough to require around-the-clock treatment in patients who have not derived enough benefit from other treatments.

The panel recommended that the painkiller likely deters abuse by swallowing, snorting or injecting. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

