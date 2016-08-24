UPDATE 1-Mylan wins round in fight with Teva over multiple sclerosis drug

(Adds Teva comment, background)

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Mylan NV has won a round in its fight with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which said on Wednesday that two patents for the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone sold by Teva were, after a review process, considered unpatentable.

The USPTO did not immediately have a decision on a third patent for Copaxone that it is also considering reviewing. Teva sells Copaxone based on patents licensed from Yeda Research & Development Co Ltd.

Teva said it would appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"We remain confident in the strength of our intellectual property surrounding Copaxone 40mg. We are prepared to defend the full suite of our intellectual property through the PTAB (Patent Trial and Review Board) and the U.S. courts regardless of the time required," said Erez Vigodman, president and chief executive of Teva.

Mylan has filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring out a version of the drug. It said that IMS Health estimates sales of the drug to be $3.3 billion annually.

Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch said the decision was "comprehensive, well-reasoned, and highly persuasive in detailing the bases for the invalidity of Teva's 40 mg patents."

The patents relate to a 40 mg version of Copaxone that patents inject three times a week, instead of the older, daily 20 mg regimen. They expire in 2030, according to the Orange Book maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mylan challenged the validity of the patents last year. The company told the patent agency that a less frequently administered drug was obvious and not deserving of legal protection. "(R)educing the number of injections is simply common sense," the company said in its petition seeking invalidation. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Andrew Chung; Editing by Bill Rigby and Jonathan Oatis)