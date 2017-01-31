FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. court rejects Teva's patent-infringement claims on Copaxone
January 31, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. court rejects Teva's patent-infringement claims on Copaxone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.

The rejection comes four months after U.S. patent officials invalidated three patents on its drug Copaxone, in response to challenges by pharmaceutical company Mylan NV, which has been trying to market a generic version of the drug.

All asserted claims of Teva were invalid, the U.S. District Court Of Delaware said in a ruling on Monday.

The patents, which expire in 2030, cover a 40-milligram injection of Copaxone that patients administer three times a week.

Generics may only be sold after a drug's patents expire or are invalidated through litigation.

However, Teva said it planned to appeal the decision.

U.S.-listed shares of Teva were down almost 9 percent in after-hours trading, while Mylan's shares edged up marginally. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)

