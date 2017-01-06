FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Teva forecasts 2017 revenue, profit below estimates
January 6, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Teva forecasts 2017 revenue, profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say analysts' EPS expectations were $5.41, not $5.82 and revenue estimate was $24.82 billion, not $25.32 billion)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , the world's biggest generic drug maker, forecast 2017 revenue and profit below analysts' estimates.

The Israel-based company said it expects earnings per share of $4.90-$5.30 on revenue of $23.8 billion-$24.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.41 per share on revenue of $24.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

