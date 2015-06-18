FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court again invalidates Teva MS drug patent
June 18, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court again invalidates Teva MS drug patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday once again invalidated a patent held by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, clearing the way for the launch of a cheaper, generic version.

The decision is the second time the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has reviewed the Teva patent and comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in January asked it to reconsider a previous decision to cancel the patent. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)

