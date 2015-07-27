Teva Pharm Q2 profit beats estimates

JERUSALEM, July 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, reported second-quarter profit on Monday that beat estimates and raised its full year 2015 outlook.

In preliminary results, Israel-based Teva said it earned $1.43 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the April-June quarter, 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 2 percent to $4.97 billion but rose 6 percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and the sale of U.S. over-the-counter plants.

Teva, which earlier said it plans to buy Allergan Plc’s generics business for $40.5 billion, was forecast to have earned $1.31 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teva will publish full results on Thursday.

It raised its 2015 EPS estimate to $5.15-$5.40 from $5.05-$5.35.

The results “further demonstrate Teva’s continuous momentum and significantly strengthened fundamentals, improved generics and specialty businesses and ability to drive organic growth,” said Teva Chief Executive Erez Vigodman. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)