Teva Pharm Q4 profit, revenue meet expectations

TEL AVIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported quarterly profit that met analysts’ estimates on Thursday and reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the full year.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker and Israel’s biggest company, earned $1.31 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.42 a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.17 billion from $5.43 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.31 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, fell 2 percent to $1.1 billion.

The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well as cheaper generics in coming years.

Teva in December forecast 2015 diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items of $5.00-$5.30 on revenue of $19.0-$19.4 billion.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.33 shekels (34 cents) a share, up from 1.21 in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Mark Potter)