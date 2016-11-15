FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Teva Pharm Q3 beats estimates as acquisition lifts revenue
November 15, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

Teva Pharm Q3 beats estimates as acquisition lifts revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported better than expected third-quarter profit as sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug business on Aug. 2.

Israel-based Teva said on Tuesday it earned $1.31 per share excluding one-time items, which was down from $1.35 a year earlier due to equity offerings in December to finance the acquisition. Adjusted net income rose to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion.

Revenue grew 15 percent to $5.6 billion, primarily due to the inclusion of $887 million from the Allergan acquisition. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue increased 19 percent.

Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, was forecast to earn $1.28 excluding one-off items on revenue of $5.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone slipped 2 percent to $1.1 billion. The drug is now facing competition after Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals last year launched a once daily 20 mg version called Glatopa.

Teva forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34-$1.44 and revenue of $6.2-$6.5 billion.

For all of 2016, it sees adjusted EPS of $5.10-$5.20 and revenue of $21.6-$21.9 billion.

It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per ordinary share and $17.50 per mandatory convertible preferred share. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

