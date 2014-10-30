Teva optimistic U.S. top court to rule in favour of MS drug patent

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is optimistic the U.S. Supreme Court will decide in its favour regarding patent protection for Copaxone, its multiple sclerosis treatment, Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said on Thursday.

Vigodman said in a conference call with analysts that he expects a decision by late this year or the first quarter of 2015.

The court earlier this month appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva’s high-profile fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for its $4-billion-a-year drug. Israel-based Teva is battling to protect a key patent that is due to expire in September 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)