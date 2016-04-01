FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva and Takeda name pharma veteran as CEO of Japan joint venture
April 1, 2016 / 1:37 AM / a year ago

Teva and Takeda name pharma veteran as CEO of Japan joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd named Hiroshi Matsumori on Thursday as the chief executive of their new joint venture in Japan.

The companies also said the joint venture, Teva Takeda Yakuhin Ltd, would be renamed Teva Takeda Pharma Ltd after October.

Matsumori is a 34-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry and has worked in the generic drugs business, the companies said on Thursday.

He will assume his role as chief executive on April 25 and will be based in Nagoya city.

The joint venture, announced in November, will help Teva bring its portfolio of generic drugs to Japan, where a rapidly aging population is in need of affordable medications.

Teva will have a 51 percent stake in the company and Takeda will own 49 percent.

Takeda said it expected to record a gain of 100 billion yen ($890 million) from the sale of some assets to the joint venture in full-year 2016.

$1 = 112.36 yen Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

