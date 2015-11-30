Teva to partner with Takeda to bring generic drugs to Japan

JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical has agreed a deal with Osaka-based Takeda to bring its portfolio of generic drugs to Japan, where a rapidly aging population is in need of affordable medications.

Japan’s government has been promoting the use of generic drugs to offset the high price of branded drugs in an effort to sustain the rising cost of its universal healthcare system.

Due in part to advances in medical technologies, along with an aging population and a declining birthrate, medical costs have outpaced the average national income in recent years.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said on Monday it had established an “unprecedented partnership in Japan” with Takeda, a pharmaceutical group focused mostly on research and development, to meet the wide-ranging needs of millions of Japanese patients.

Teva will have a 51 percent stake in the new company and Takeda will have 49 percent.

Siggi Olafsson, head of Teva’s generic medicines division, said the cooperation positions them “to lead the high growth in the generic market in Japan and is aligned with the Japanese government objectives to reach 80 percent generic penetration by the end of fiscal year 2020.”

The companies did not disclose financial details of the partnership, which will begin in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)