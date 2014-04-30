FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva's abuse-resistant painkiller succeeds in study
April 30, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Teva's abuse-resistant painkiller succeeds in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said its experimental abuse-resistant pain drug significantly reduced patients’ chronic low back pain in a late-stage trial.

The drug is a twice-daily formulation of hydrocodone, which belongs to a powerful class of painkillers known as opioids that are also frequently abused.

Teva is developing the drug, called CEP-33237, for managing pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are not enough.

Teva said it expected to submit a U.S. marketing application for the drug by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)

