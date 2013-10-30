FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teva Pharm chairman, interim CEO comment on CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharm chairman, interim CEO comment on CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Comments by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chairman Phillip Frost and interim CEO Eyal Desheh on resignation of CEO Jeremy Levin:

* Frost: Levin, board had different views on how to carry out strategy

* Interim CEO sees 2013 revenue $19.7-$20.3 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.95-$5.05

* Teva had earlier forecast 2013 revenue of $19.5-$20.5 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.85-$5.15

* Chairman: “We have every indication” that Levin’s new hires will stay at Teva

* Teva to provide 2014 outlook 2nd week of December -interim CEO

* Chairman: Teva not seeking to be bought by anybody

* Chairman: strong desire on part of board that new CEO live in Israel Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.