FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva Pharm sees 2014 profit drop if Copaxone competition launched
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Teva Pharm sees 2014 profit drop if Copaxone competition launched

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world’s biggest generic drugmaker, forecast a big drop in profit in 2014 if cheap generic competition to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone is launched.

Teva on Tuesday provided two sets of forecasts for next year - one assuming the launch of at least two generic competitors to Copaxone in the United States on June 1, 2014, and the other assuming no generic competition in the U.S. in 2014.

Assuming Copaxone does face competition, Teva estimates it will earn $4.20 to $4.50 a share on an adjusted basis on revenue of $19.3 billion to $20.3 billion. Without competition, Teva projects earnings of $4.80-$5.10 a share on revenue of $19.8 billion to $20.8 billion.

Israel-based Teva is expected to earn $4.99 per share on revenue of $20.1 billion in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In 2014 analysts forecast the company would earn $4.94 on revenue of $20 billion.

“2014 will be a pivotal year for Teva and a year of major transitions across the company,” said Eyal Desheh, acting chief executive of Teva.

The former finance head took over as CEO on an interim basis following the abrupt departure of Jeremy Levin at the end of October, after a clash with Chairman Phillip Frost that left the company’s direction and decision-making process in doubt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.