Teva sees Europe registration for oral MS drug in 2014
April 11, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Teva sees Europe registration for oral MS drug in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 11 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world’s largest generic drugmaker, could get registration in Europe for its oral multiple sclerosis drug laquinimod as early as next year, top executives said on Thursday.

U.S. regulators have asked for another Phase III study before considering the drug for the world’s largest market. That two-year trial is just starting up.

“The fact that laquinimod did not make first (its) trial does not mean it won’t get to market,” said Jeremy Levin, Teva’s chief executive. “It’s ... very clear we are going to pursue that.”

