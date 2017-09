Oct 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries :

* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.27 versus $1.28

* Q3 revenue $5.059 billion, up 2 percent from year earlier

* Q3 revenue view $5.0 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $1.26 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 global Copaxone sales $1.05 billion, up 1 percent from year earlier Further company coverage: