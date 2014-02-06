Teva Pharm Q4 profit, revenue top estimates

TEL AVIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported on Thursday higher quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates on higher U.S. generic drug sales and global revenue from specialty medicines.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker and Israel’s biggest company, earned $1.42 per share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.32 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.43 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.40 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teva reaffirmed its outlook for 2014.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which account for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, rose 8 percent to $1.14 billion. The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well as cheaper generics in the coming years.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (34 cents) a share, up from 1.15 shekels in third quarter.