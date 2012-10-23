FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA seeks more data from Teva Pharm on Treanda
October 23, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

FDA seeks more data from Teva Pharm on Treanda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking more data from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries regarding its request to expand the use of its chemotherapy drug Treanda for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Teva obtained Treanda through its acquisition of Cephalon last year and the drug generated $139 million in sales in the second quarter of 2012.

Teva is seeking to expand the use of Treanda as a first-line treatment of patients with indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with rituximab, an antibody used to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA requested additional data regarding progression free survival.

“Teva is currently evaluating all options to obtain the requested data,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Treanda is currently indicated as a secondary treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

