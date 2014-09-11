FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical present new data on MS drug Copaxone
September 11, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical present new data on MS drug Copaxone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to Teva Pharmaceutical from Teva Pharmaceuticals. Also, removes incorrect reference to Copaxone as an experimental MS drug)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Presents new data which demonstrate reduction of injection-related adverse

events with the less frequent dosing of three-times-a-week copaxone

(glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg compared to daily copaxone 20 mg * Primary endpoint of the glacier study, was achieved with a 50 percent

reduction

