BRIEF-Teva says it withdrew its marketing application for balugrastim from FDA review process last week

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Announces updates to oncology biologic portfolio * Two additions to global oncology biologic portfolio with recent launches of
lonquex and granix injection * Last week, co withdrew its balugrastim bla from FDA review process following
ongoing consultation with agency * FDA has agreed to work with Teva in designing any additional studies that may
be required in support of the bla for balugrastim