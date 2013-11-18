FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva says it withdrew its marketing application for balugrastim from FDA review process last week
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Teva says it withdrew its marketing application for balugrastim from FDA review process last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Announces updates to oncology biologic portfolio * Two additions to global oncology biologic portfolio with recent launches of

lonquex and granix injection * Last week, co withdrew its balugrastim bla from FDA review process following

ongoing consultation with agency * FDA has agreed to work with Teva in designing any additional studies that may

be required in support of the bla for balugrastim * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
