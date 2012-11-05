UPDATE 1-Teva says Marth to step down as CEO of Teva Americas

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced on Monday that William Marth will step down as head of Teva Americas Generics, part of a leadership team shakeup that named Allan Oberman as president and chief executive.

The Jerusalem-based drug maker described the changes as “an orderly management succession” in which Marth will leave his post immediately, but serve as senior adviser to Teva CEO Jeremy Levin until he retires at the end of 2013.

“These changes are part of our ongoing process to build a premier leadership team and reshape Teva,” Levin said in a statement.

Oberman, who has been senior vice president of North America Generic Pharmaceuticals at Teva, will report directly to Levin and have responsibility for the company’s Latin American businesses.

The company also announced the appointment of Jill DeSimone to the newly created position of senior vice president and general manager of Teva Global Women’s Health.