Texas House approves child welfare bill that critics say discriminates

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10 (Reuters) - The Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives approved a bill on Wednesday its sponsors say protects faith-based agencies providing child welfare service but critics argue allows for discrimination based on religion or sexual orientation.

"A child welfare services provider may not be required to provide any services that conflict with the provider's sincerely held religious beliefs," the bill says.

A companion measure is under consideration in the Senate and it was not certain if the legislation would head to the state's Republican governor before the legislative session finishes at the end of May.

The sponsor of House Bill 3859, Republican Representative James Frank, said on Twitter that "HB 3859 ban no one," and that it "allows and encourages all people to participate in helping foster kids."

LGBT rights groups contend that the bill allows for the use of government money for religious groups to block LGBT Texans from participating in adoptions and helping needy children They said the law violates federal statues and the U.S. Constitution and plan a legal fight if it becomes law.

"This is using taxpayer funds to pay state contractors to discriminate based on their religious beliefs," said Currey Cook, counsel in the National Headquarters Office of Lambda Legal, a civil rights group.

The bill was supported by several Christian groups and the legislation's backers said it provides a mechanism for the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to make sure there are alternative providers to help children if any service is denied for religious beliefs.

Critics contend the bill could allow state agencies to use religion to deny potential parents the ability to adopt. They also say foster children could be forced to practice a faith that is not their own or be refused emergency contraception after a sexual assault.

"This bill is incredibly frightening in that regard and represents enormous steps backward," Cook said.

The bill is one of several measure before the Texas legislature that LGBT activists say infringe on the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Texans.

The legislation that has garnered the most attention is a bill that would require people to use restrooms in state facilities that correspond with the gender on their birth certificate, not the gender with which they identify.

The bill was approved by the Senate in March, but has languished in the House. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Grant McCool)