AUSTIN, Texas, July 30 (Reuters) - A hot air balloon with at least 16 people on board crashed in the area of the central Texas city of Lockhart on Saturday, TV broadcaster KVUE and others reported.

There has been no indication if there were any deaths or injuries. The local sheriff's office said it will brief news organizations later in the day on the crash. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)